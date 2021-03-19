LDF releases manifesto for Kerala assembly polls, assures pension to housewives

The Ruling CPI(M) led LDF on Friday released its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections promising to create 40 lakh new jobs for the youth and "pension for all housewives".

The manifesto was released at the AKG centre here by CPI (M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI Secretary, Kannan Rajendran and other leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is seeking a second straight term.

A ₹5,000 crore package for coastal area development to protect the shores from erosion, increasing the minimum support price for rubber to ₹250 a kg, attaining self- sufficiency in production of eggs, milk and vegetables are among assurances in the manifesto.

In his address on the occasion, Vijayaraghavan said pension would be given to all housewives, but did not elaborate.

The social security pension would be increased to ₹2,500 in phases, he added.

Apart from more houses under the LIFE Mission project for the poor, the poll document also assures dwelling units will be constructed for all members of tribal and Scheduled Caste communities, he said.

He claimed that "the biggest achievement" of the LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan was "corruption- free"governance and said the manifesto has been drawn up keeping in mind its aim to retain power.