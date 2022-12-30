Leaders extend condolences to PM Modi on his mother’s death

Political leaders of various parties and chief ministers of several states extended their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at 100 years old.

Senior Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs. Heeraben is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda expressed his grief and sympathy over the passing of PM Modi’s mother saying, “I express my deepest condolences on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s respected mother. The struggling and virtuous life of Heeraben is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country a successful leadership. His mother’s departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness.”

Union home minister Amit Shah offered his condolences saying, “It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s respected Heeraben. The mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing them is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet, “Deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel conveyed his sympathies in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben. She was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values ​​of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered his condolences, saying, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.”

“Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Heeraben. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss,” said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in a tweet.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to Twitter to condole the demise of PM Modi’s mother saying, “My deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also offered their condolences to the Prime Minister.

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram offered their condolences on the passing of Heeraben Modi. Tharoor said, “No matter how big a person becomes, they need their mother. Very sad news.”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also sent their condolences.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday following the deterioration of her health. In a bulletin, the hospital announced her death that said: “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital.”

PM Modi paid floral tribute to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence and carried her mortal remains for the last rites to a crematorium in Gandhinagar. PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.