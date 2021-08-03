Leaders from Cong, 14 other parties meet as Oppn launches offensive

The Congress and 14 other Opposition parties decided there would be no change in their stand on the Pegasus snooping issue and resolved to continue protesting during the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament, two leaders told HT.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invited Opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday to discuss a joint strategy on Pegasus and other issues, such as the contentious farm laws and spiraling fuel prices. “We decided that we will stick to our position on these issues. If the government wants to run this session, they have to agree to a debate on Pegasus,” said an Opposition leader after the meeting.

The breakfast meeting went on for over an hour, and Gandhi, in his short speech, pointed out that Opposition parties represent 60% of India and will continue to fight unitedly.

The meeting was attended by leaders from the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Trinamool Congress and Loktantrik Janata Dal. The Aam Aadmi Party and Akali Dal were not invited for the meeting.

The parties decided they will try to devise newer ways to mark their protests every day. “But the bottomline is that Parliament can’t function normally if the Pegasus issue is not discussed on the floor of the House,” said another leader.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi rode a cycle to Parliament to protest against the fuel price hike.

The Opposition parties also reiterated their commitment to work jointly this session. A senior Congress leader said, “After news of the Pegasus issue broke, party president Sonia Gandhi told Congress leaders not to act in isolation but to jointly work with other Opposition parties.”

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh reached out to two senior Opposition leaders on Monday even as the government and the Opposition stuck to their respective positions with chances of the Parliament’s normal functioning fast slipping away.

The defence minister spoke to Rajya Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool’s Lok Sabha chief Sudip Bandyopadhyay. According to Opposition functionaries, both reiterated that a debate on the Pegasus snooping row is a must for disruptions to end. As many as 13 Opposition parties have been protesting from the first day of the Monsoon Session over the Pegasus controversy, the three farm laws and the spiraling fuel prices.

“Rajnath called me. I told him that Pegasus is not a personal issue but the party’s issue and a debate should take place,” said Bandyopadhyay.

Amid repeated adjournments and fierce protests, the productivity of Lok Sabha and Rajya now stands at just 14% and 20% respectively of their allotted time.