Leading Indian epidemiologist on WHO's shortlist for panel to study origins of novel pathogens
india news

Leading Indian epidemiologist on WHO's shortlist for panel to study origins of novel pathogens

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a former head scientist at the ICMR, is among 26 names proposed by the world health body for its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
Dr Raman Gangakhedkar (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is among the 26 names proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). Gangakhedkar was selected from among 700 applications that the global health body said it received seeking inclusion of the applicants on the panel.

Also Read | India backs fresh WHO probe into Covid origin

Born in 1958, Gangakhedkar is the current Dr CG Pandit National Chair at the ICMR. He retired as the body's head scientist on June 30 last year after a two-year stint. He is also a recipient of the Padma Awards, the fourth-highest civilian awards in the country.

Additionally, the senior epidemiologist has a Masters in Public Health (MPH) from the John Hopkins University, Baltimore, and, has served stints with the National Institution of Nutrition, Hyderabad, the National Institute of Immunohaemotology, Mumbai, and the National Institute of Virology, Pune. During his tenure at the ICMR, he played a key role in the handling of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala in 2018.

Prior to his retirement, Gangakhedkar was a constant presence at the Union health ministry briefings on the Covid-19 situation in the country, representing the ICMR.

According to WHO, the SAGO is the world's “last chance” to determine the origins of the SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A previous study in this regard ended without a conclusion amid objections from China. The group will make recommendations to WHO on the development of a global framework for studies into the origins of emerging an re-emerging pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2.

All the shortlisted names will undergo a two-week consultation period, only after which the final composition of the advisory group will be announced.

 

Topics
world health organization
