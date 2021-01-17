'Leaves our cultural world poorer': PM Modi condoles Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who died earlier in the day at his Mumbai residence, as he remembered him as "a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity".
"The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi tweeted.
The sudden demise of Khan has left many, including his family, in shock as the musician was keeping well and was about to turn 90 on March 3. Condolences poured in from the entire nation as Union ministers and people from the music and film industry mourned the death of the celebrated classical musician.
"I got to know the news of passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. I am deeply saddened. He was not only a very good singer but also a very good human being," Lata Mangeshkar said. "My teacher. Guru to a student who just wouldn’t stay on. Great teacher. Great artist. Hindustani Classical Music has been bereaved. His students have been orphaned. I have been orphaned. RIP Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab. Stay strong brothers Murtuza, Qadir and Rabbani," film director, Hansal Mehta tweeted.
The son of Ustad Waris Hussain Khan and Sabri Begum and the grandson of renowned musician Ustad Murred Baksh, Khan was given the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2003. The award is the highest recognition given in India to practising artists. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.
The music maestro's last rites are scheduled to be performed later in the evening at a graveyard in Santacruz.
