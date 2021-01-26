IND USA
Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally
india news

Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally

The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings held among Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi police, and farmers' leaders.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that legal action will be taken against those who assaulted police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally held against the farm laws.

While talking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Alok Kumar said, "Legal action will definitely be taken against those who assaulted police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally today."

The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings held among Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi police, and farmers' leaders.

Also Read | Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi

"The farmers drove tractors before the fixed time in Ghazipur border. They assured us that after the ceremony of unfurling tricolour at the respective protest site at around 11 am and after that, they will hold a tractor rally according to the routes that were finalised. But suddenly at around 9:30 am, a group tried to breach a barricade and the first clash between police and farmers took place here," said the Joint Commissioner of Delhi.

"After which other farmers lead their rally with following the routes. A kilometer away from Akshardham Temple we tried to make them understand for about two hours and tried to stop them by using tear gas, baton charge but the violent farmers deliberately run over police officers, broke barricades, damaged police buses leading to other vandalism events in which many police personnel was injured," the police officer said.

A protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO today, Delhi Police had earlier said.

farmers protest

