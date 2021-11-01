Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Legislative Council chief urges CM to hold winter session in Belagavi district

Karnataka CM Bommai had last month said that the government is mulling hosting the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi in December, and it will be placed before the cabinet for approval.
Karnataka has constructed the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state secretariat and legislature in Bengaluru, for this purpose, and it is also seen as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:15 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, during November end or December first week, to facilitate 25 MLC retiring in January to attend the session and raise their issues.

“I have discussed with you regarding holding the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and you have agreed to it. There are also media reports about your statements regarding holding session in Belagavi. So I hereby request you to hold the session either by November end or December first week,” Horatti said in his letter dated October 30.

Pointing out that 25 MLCs elected from local authorities’ constituencies will be retiring on January 5, 2022, he said it will provide an opportunity for these members to participate in the session, raise issues concerning their constituencies and find solutions for them.

“In this context, I’m of the view that announcing the schedule of the legislature session in advance, will be helpful for everyone,” he added.

Bommai had last month said that the government is mulling hosting the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi in December, and it will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

If held in December as planned, this will be the first legislature session in Belagavi, after the BJP coming to power in 2019.

Sessions have not been held in Belagavi in the last two years due to floods and Covid-19 pandemic. They were instead held in state capital Bengaluru.

Belagavi in north Karnataka, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Karnataka has constructed the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state secretariat and legislature in Bengaluru, for this purpose, and it is also seen as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka.

Maharashtra claims that Belagavi belongs to it.

