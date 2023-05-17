Operations resume at Leh airport

Operations resumed at the Leh airport on Wednesday hours after they were shut on Tuesday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lifter facing technical glitches blocked its runway. The closure forced the diversion of two and cancellation of eight flights on Tuesday. The Leh airport is a military one that is also used for passenger flights. (Twitter)

“With the continuous efforts of concerned agencies, it is informed that...[the airport] is now available for operations...Hence, all commercial flights will be operating on 17.05.2023 [Wednesday] as per schedule. Wishing you all a very happy journey,” the airport authorities said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The Leh airport is a military one that is also used for passenger flights. The IAF uses the airport to support the military’s high-altitude deployments in Ladakh amid the dragging row with China.

The airport authorities on Tuesday said almost all flights in and out of the airport were cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Vistara operate 20 non-stop flights in and out of Leh.

