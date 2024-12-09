Leopard attacks dozen villagers; forest workers among the injured

Kanpur: A dozen villagers in Farrukhabad , including two students and three forest workers, were seriously injured in a leopard attack on Monday morning. Forest officials set trap to capture Leopard after attacking dozen villagers (Representative file photo)

The leopard, still at large, was first spotted in the fields near Jasmei village around 8.30 am.

“It attacked two students on their way to school, then moved to the Madna area, injuring four more people near Raj Singh Fauji’s home,” said a police officer.

As villagers surrounded it, the leopard fled into the fields near Noorpur, disappearing from sight.

Forest department workers, assisted by locals, attempted to capture the animal, but the leopard attacked three forest workers. A group of villagers rushed to help the injured.

Local authorities, including police and the sub-divisional magistrate, have arrived as the leopard continued its spree. “A large crowd of concerned villagers has gathered. The leopard is feared to enter populated areas, and efforts to trap it are underway,” said the officer.