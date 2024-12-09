Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leopard attacks dozen villagers; forest workers among the injured

ByHaidar Naqvi
Dec 09, 2024 12:16 PM IST

The leopard is feared to enter populated areas, and efforts to trap it are underway, said an officer

Kanpur: A dozen villagers in Farrukhabad , including two students and three forest workers, were seriously injured in a leopard attack on Monday morning.

Forest officials set trap to capture Leopard after attacking dozen villagers (Representative file photo)
Forest officials set trap to capture Leopard after attacking dozen villagers (Representative file photo)

The leopard, still at large, was first spotted in the fields near Jasmei village around 8.30 am.

“It attacked two students on their way to school, then moved to the Madna area, injuring four more people near Raj Singh Fauji’s home,” said a police officer.

As villagers surrounded it, the leopard fled into the fields near Noorpur, disappearing from sight.

Also read: Leopard spotted in outskirts of Bengaluru, forest officials set traps to capture the animal

Forest department workers, assisted by locals, attempted to capture the animal, but the leopard attacked three forest workers. A group of villagers rushed to help the injured.

Local authorities, including police and the sub-divisional magistrate, have arrived as the leopard continued its spree. “A large crowd of concerned villagers has gathered. The leopard is feared to enter populated areas, and efforts to trap it are underway,” said the officer.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On