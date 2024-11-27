Uttarakhand: Leopard responsible for death of 3 children killed in Tehri Garhwal

Shooters successfully neutralised the man-eater leopard as the big cat had killed three children in the last four months, officials said
A leopard responsible for the death of three children in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal region was killed by shooters of the state forest department on Tuesday evening, forest officials said.
“Our shooters successfully neutralised the man-eater leopard. The big cat had killed three children in the last four months. It was a female and seven years old. Several villages in the Bhilangana block were living in fear for the past few months. A postmortem of the leopard will be carried out before the carcass is burned by our officials”, Bhilangana range officer Ashish Nautiyal said.
On October 19, the leopard was responsible for the death of a 13-year-old girl in Kot Maher village of the same block.
Following the last incident on October 19, Tehri district magistrate Mayur Dixit had declared a three-day holiday in the Bhaud village, Purwal village primary school, Anthwal village primary and high school as well as Anganwadi centres to ensure the safety of school students.
Half-yearly examinations in these schools were postponed.
The other two deaths took place on September 29 and July 22 respectively.
