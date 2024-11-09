Maharashtra polls: Locals urge politicos to prioritise human-leopard conflict in Junnar

Due to the growing human-leopard conflict in the Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils, residents of these constituencies are now demanding that politicians prioritise the threat posed by these elusive predators over basic infrastructure in the November 20 state assembly elections. Since March this year, Junnar tehsil has reported seven human deaths due to leopard attacks. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanjay Wagh, a farmer in Pimpalwandi village, said, “In the last two years, farm revenue has decreased by 30 to 35% due to leopard attacks. The threat is still there and it is high time that authorities take strong action on this issue. For that, our representatives must raise their voice for us. They need to pressurise the government to prioritise measures to resolve the human-leopard conflict in Junnar tehsil.”

Sandeep Lende, a farmer in Junnar tehsil, said, “The increase in leopard sightings, attacks on humans and livestock, and crop damage have become serious concerns in Junnar. The farmers are now really worried about the safety of their family members as well as that of farm labourers. The problem has escalated to such a level that farmers in Junnar are now facing difficulties getting farm workers. Hence, our representatives must raise their voice against the human-leopard conflict in Junnar. Serious efforts are needed to resolve this conflict. Our village should be free of leopards.”

The residents of Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils have been forced to make lifestyle adjustments and prioritise safety measures to mitigate the risks posed by leopards in these areas. Since March this year, Junnar tehsil has reported seven human deaths due to leopard attacks. In Ambegaon tehsil too, there have been occasional leopard attacks on livestock and farmers have suffered crop losses. Pushed into the corner, residents are demanding that local representatives prioritise the human-leopard conflict over basic needs such as adequate water supply, electricity and pukka roads. Meanwhile, candidates across political parties contesting the upcoming assembly polls have acknowledged the villagers’ demand and promised to make necessary efforts if elected.

Satyashil Shekrakr, contesting the elections from the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP), said, “As part of the election campaign, I have been visiting various villages in the Junnar constituency. Apart from water supply and road issues, there are demands to resolve the human-leopard conflict in Junnar. I have promised people that all necessary efforts will be made to resolve this issue in Junnar.”

Atul Benke, contesting the elections from the NCP (Ajit Pawar), said in his social media campaign, “Efforts were made to declare Junnar as a leopard-prone area as well as a district disaster area. We have also followed up with the concerned authorities to provide day-time electricity for agriculture to farmers in Junnar. The government is also trying to implement various measures to resolve the human-leopard conflict in Junnar, which includes increasing the capacity of the leopard facility in Manikdoh.”

Sharad Sonawane, contesting the polls as an independent candidate, has held two protests over this issue since March. Recently between October 9 and 12, Sonawane held a protest in Pimpari Pendhar village after a 40-year-old woman died in a leopard attack. The protest was later called off after a meeting with the district collector. Sonawane has been vocal about the problem and has been trying to draw the authorities’ attention to it. Other independent candidates like Asha Buchake and Devram Lande, too, have been getting similar demands, and have promised to make necessary efforts to resolve the human-leopard conflict in these constituencies.