Leopard killed after getting caught in snare trap in Karnataka

A one-and-a-half-year-old male leopard died after getting caught in a snare trap laid for animals at Huliyarada Halli in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, forest officials said. The leopard was found in a private coffee estate owned by one Prema Vishwanath (HT)

Villagers from Huliyarada Halli and surrounding areas had complained to the forest department about the frequent sightings of leopards and the disappearance of dogs from villages during the night over the last one month. In response, officials placed a cage to capture the leopard.

However, on Friday night, the leopard was discovered caught in a snare trap and succumbed to the injuries it sustained. The leopard was found in a private coffee estate owned by one Prema Vishwanath. Officials rushed to the location with a veterinary doctor to rescue and relocate the leopard, but unfortunately, the big cat died during the rescue operation.

“At around 5 am, I received a call from villagers reporting that the leopard was caught in a wire trap,” said Chikkmagalur range forest officer Mohan. “I, along with my staff and the veterinary doctor, rushed to the spot. However, the leopard had become weak significantly as it tried to escape from the trap overnight. Before the animal could be shifted to a rescue centre, it died within two hours,” he added.

“Prima facie, we found that the snare trap was set by the accused to catch wild boars that were destroying paddy and other crops,” said Chikkmagalur DCF Ramesh Rao. “The trap was located in the accused’s fence, and we have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and served notice to the owner,” he said.

“Although the government permits the killing of wild boars, farmers are required to inform the forest department beforehand and hand over the carcasses to the department,” the DCF said. “Killing of animals without informing the department is against the law.”

The autopsy of the leopard was conducted by veterinary doctor Vishakh, and the remains were cremated following NTCA guidelines.

Chikkmagalur, known for its lush landscapes and diverse wildlife, has witnessed increased human-wildlife conflict due to habitat encroachment and changing land-use patterns.