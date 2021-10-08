Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Leopard escapes from zoo near Bengal’s Jhargram town
india news

Leopard escapes from zoo near Bengal’s Jhargram town

The forest department has been informed and mobile teams of the district police have started alerting people using public address systems, said an officer from Jhargram police station.
The leopard, which was brought to the zoo around two kilometres away from Jhargram town in 2018, escaped and could not be spotted till 10 pm. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

There was panic in Jhargram town of Bengal’s Jhargram district on Thursday evening when a leopard escaped from its cage at the mini zoo located around two kilometres away, police said.

Zoo employees found the cage empty at about 6 pm.

The forest department was immediately informed and mobile teams of the district police started alerting people using public address systems, said an officer from Jhargram police station.

The leopard, which was brought to the zoo in 2018, could not be spotted till 10 pm.

Featuring forests and hilly terrains, Jhargram district is part of the Jangalmahal area covering the western parts of Bengal and the state of Jharkhand. These terrains were a haven for Maoist guerillas operating in Bengal till 2011.

The zoological park was set up by the state forest department in 1980. It houses various types of deer, snakes, wolves, bears, monkeys and birds.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Terror attacks again revive memories of 1990s exodus; Amit Shah reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir

NGT can take up environment issues on its own: Supreme Court

Gauhati HC seeks affidavit from govt on Assam eviction drive violence

Bengaluru civic body eases curbs on Durga Puja festival
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP