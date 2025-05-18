Abu Saifullah, key LeT commander behind major attacks in India, killed in Pakistan | Who was he?

A key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday in Pakistan's Sindh province. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah,.(X/ Paras Nayak)

Nizamani was the commander of LeT and was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters and several other major attacks in India.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Razaullah Nizamani had left his residence at Matli in Sindh on Sunday afternoon. He was then gunned down by the assailants near a crossing at the Matli Phalkara chowk, not very far from his residence.

He had reportedly been provided security by the Pakistani government.

Who was Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah?

Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah was a top commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was part of a module that was active in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from being involved in several attacks on Indian soil.

He was known to be the mastermind of the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur back in 2006.

Apart from that attack, the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative was also involved in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) attack in Karnataka’s Bengaluru in 2005. Nizamani was also behind the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in 2001, which killed seven personnel.

Nizamani was also allegedly involved with LeT’s Nepal module, handling financing, recruitment, and logistics. He also helped several of the outfit’s operatives move into India through the Indo-Nepal border.

Nizamani worked with Lashkar’s Azam Cheema and the outfit’s chief accountant, Yaqoob. He was based in Sindh’s Matli, where he was killed on Sunday, and was focused on fundraising and recruitment for LeT and Jamat-ud-Dawa.

Nizamani had another alias, Vinod Kumar, and was reportedly married to a Nepali citizen.