‘Let them dismiss me, impose President’s Rule’: Mamata still refuses to resign amid BJP sweep in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to budge from her decision of not resigning following the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) electoral defeat to the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a press conference (HT_PRINT)

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The outcome was a “black day” for all, the TMC leader said on Wednesday. Her party described the decision as a “symbolic protest” against alleged manipulation of the assembly poll results.

“Let them impose President's Rule if they want. Let them dismiss me if they want,” she said at a closed-door meeting with newly elected MLAs and senior leaders at her Kalighat residence on Wednesday, as per news agency PTI.

“Let it remain on record as a black day,” Banerjee told Party workers.

The meeting, attended by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders, focused on the party’s strategy after its electoral defeat since coming to power in 2011. Leaders said Banerjee claimed that the BJP “looted” the election and indicated that the party would move the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities during counting.

‘It is symbolic’

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{{^usCountry}} TMC spokesperson and Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh called it a democratic form of dissent. “Mamata didi not tendering her resignation is a protest language. It is symbolic. This is a protest against the way the Election Commission allegedly manipulated the results in more than 100 constituencies during counting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC spokesperson and Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh called it a democratic form of dissent. “Mamata didi not tendering her resignation is a protest language. It is symbolic. This is a protest against the way the Election Commission allegedly manipulated the results in more than 100 constituencies during counting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We still believe this result was not proper. The EC became part and parcel of the BJP's result,” Ghosh added. He claimed that the party had been “forcibly defeated”. Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We still believe this result was not proper. The EC became part and parcel of the BJP's result,” Ghosh added. He claimed that the party had been “forcibly defeated”. Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Publicly, Banerjee has refused to accept the verdict, calling it a “conspiracy” rather than a reflection of the people’s mandate. “No question of me resigning; we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said on Tuesday, also accusing the Election Commission and central forces of acting in favour of the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Publicly, Banerjee has refused to accept the verdict, calling it a “conspiracy” rather than a reflection of the people’s mandate. “No question of me resigning; we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said on Tuesday, also accusing the Election Commission and central forces of acting in favour of the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

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She alleged that TMC workers were prevented from entering counting centres and faced violence during the election process. The EC rejected these claims, maintaining that counting was conducted under established procedures and strict monitoring. The BJP, which secured a clear majority, also dismissed the claims.

What happens if Mamata does not resign?

The situation is time-bound. The current West Bengal Assembly’s term ends on May 7, after which Banerjee will automatically cease to hold office, regardless of whether she formally resigns.

As per the Constitution, a chief minister must have the support of the majority in the Assembly. With the BJP winning 207 seats in the 294-member House and the TMC reduced to 80, the present government cannot continue.

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The Governor can then remove the outgoing government and invite the BJP to form the next one. The party has said it will form its first government in the state, with state president Samik Bhattacharya announcing a swearing-in ceremony on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds.

The TMC has announced the formation of a disciplinary committee amid concerns over internal dissent following the defeat. Party leaders said all organisational decisions will be taken by Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)

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