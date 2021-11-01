Home / India News / Letter offers hefty rent, job against space for Wi-Fi towers; ‘fake’ says govt
india news

Letter offers hefty rent, job against space for Wi-Fi towers; ‘fake’ says govt

The documents usually circulated on social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp have a lot of spelling and grammatical mistakes. Some instances have been found in the past where such letter carry incorrect spellings and the language is littered with grammatical and syntactical errors.
The PIB has said the letter promising government job is fake.
The PIB has said the letter promising government job is fake.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The government has denied it issued an agreement letter promising hefty sum as rent and a government job to the family which will offer space for setting up Wi-Fi towers. The denial has been posted by PIB Fact Check on its Twitter handle along with the fake letter.

The 'agreement letter' carries Digital India logo on top and the seal of compliance office (with incorrect spelling) and the text is written in Hindi for the people living in rural areas.

The document also seeks a non-refundable payment of 730.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check clarified that the letter has not been sent by the Government of India and is fake.

“It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of 730 on the pretext of registration fee," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The rent amount mentioned in the letter is 25,000, 30 lakh as advance and a 20-year agreement. It also promised permanent job to one with a monthly salary of 25,000.

How to spot a fake letter

The documents usually circulated on social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp have a lot of spelling and grammatical mistakes. Some instances have been found in the past where such letter carry incorrect spellings and the language is littered with grammatical and syntactical errors.

The documents tweeted by PIB Fact Check is full of such errors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government job fact check
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out