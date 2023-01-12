Lewd comments on Kohli, Dhoni's daughters, women's panel orders FIR; 'If you don't like a player...'

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has asked the police to file an FIR against social media comments on the daughters of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. "If you don't like a player, will you abuse their daughters?" Swati Maliwal tweeted sharing screenshots of the tweets in question. In those tweets, photos of Vamika -- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's two-year-old daughter -- and Ziva -- the 7-year-old daughter of MS Dhoni and Sakshi were shared.

Swati Maliwal shared some screenshots of the objectionable comments on Vamika and Ziva.

“Some accounts are making lewd comments by posting pictures of daughters of two big players of the country Virat Kohli and Dhoni on Twitter. Such nasty things about a 2-year-old and 7-year-old girl? If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR,” the DCW chief tweeted.

Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika turned two on January 11. One of the hateful comments that Swati Maliwal shared was on the occasion of her birthday.

This is not the first time the commission took note of the 'hatred' against Vamika. In 2021, the Delhi Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of theonline rape threat made on Twitter to Vamika when she was nine months old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON