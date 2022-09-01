LG backs action on liquor as war of words escalates

The ongoing war of words between the lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party government took another dramatic turn on Thursday as the LG accused the CM of “resorting to diversionary tactics” and making “false accusations out of desperation” after Saxena called for “good governance” and “zero tolerance to corruption”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LG also apprehended more personal attacks on him and his family in the coming days from the AAP.

Though CM Kejriwal did not react, the LG’s remarks triggered a volley of responses from AAP leaders, including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who questioned why the LG was “afraid” of a probe.

The exchange comes in the backdrop of AAP MLAs recently alleging that Saxena, as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), “pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016 and thus was involved in the scam”.

The LG has denied the charges, explained the nature of the probe conducted at KVIC and the amounts involved, and threatened to sue the AAP leaders for defamation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the LG had earlier alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 liquor policy, and the Central Bureau of Investigation has started a probe into it, naming Sisodia in the FIR. The AAP and Sisodia have strongly denied the allegations.

Thursday’s showdown began on Twitter hours after AAP leaders protested outside the LG office claiming that the law-and-order situation in Delhi was getting worse.

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations,” the LG tweeted from his official handle.

“I would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on me & my family. He should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saxena listed out the six issues he has flagged since taking charge: “Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of: 1. Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal ji himself 2. Inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in construction of Classrooms in Delhi Govt Schools 3. Files not being signed by CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji 4. CAG audits not being conducted timely in State Universities. 5. Cabinet notes reaching me after Cabinet meetings, and, 6. Non availability of water in Foreign Missions, among others.”

He added that he had expected the CM to address these issues in “right spirit” but the “response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged in the Delhi assembly that Saxena, as chairman of KVIC, pressured his employees to “exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016” in a notes scam. AAP leaders arrived at the ₹1,400 crore figure by claiming that at one outlet notes worth ₹22 lakh were illegally exchanged, and since KVIC has 7,000 stores the extrapolated amount was ₹1,400 crore

“As a public representative, Hon’ble CM needs to explain to the people ‘his art’ of converting ₹17 lakhs, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by 2 employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into ₹1400 Cr as claimed by AAP,” the LG said in his tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official in the LG office on Wednesday said that Saxena has decided to take legal action against AAP legislators Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice chairperson Jasmine Shah for allegedly levelling false, fabricated and defamatory allegations.

Several AAP leaders took to Twitter to criticise the LG.

“So many tweets against Arvind Kejriwal, LG? You are so scared? There should be zero tolerance against your corruption? People are speaking about many issues pertaining to your tenure at KVIC (as chairman). Did you award work contract to your daughter without tender? Did Modi ji know about it?” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

Quoting Sanjay Singh’s tweet, Sisodia added: “I was not scared because I had done nothing wrong. The investigation was conducted against me nothing was found. My honesty was proved before the entire country. Why are you scared of the probe. It seems that something is seriously wrong.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP’s allegations refer to a 2016 incident that was investigated by KVIC’s vigilance department, which initially identified four employees involved in an exercise to launder demonetised currency, and later cleared two of any wrongdoing. CBI registered a case against the other two employees, both head cashiers in a Delhi branch of Khadi Bhawan.

AAP leaders based their “note scam” allegations on the statements of two cashiers.

The official in the LG office on Wednesday said: “The people on the basis of whose statements these allegations are being manufactured against the LG are the two people who have prima facie been found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC after demonetisation by CBI. It is amply clear that AAP is using corrupt people to divert attention from their widespread misdeeds that includes massive corruption in education, liquor and PWD amounting to thousands of crores.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to an allegation by the AAP’s Sanjay Singh that a contract was given to the LG’s daughter without any tender, the official Twitter handle of the LG office said: “Sanjay Singh ji, you should know that as KVIC chairman the LG got the design of Khadi Lounge, Mumbai made by his daughter, who is a designer, free of cost. Contrary to your claims, no tender was floated not anyone was given any contract. In fact lakhs of rupees of KVIC was saved.”

Saxena served as the chairman of the KVIC between 2015 and 2022 before being appointed as LG in May.

Since taking over, apart from the CBI probe into Delhi’s new excise policy, the LG has given the nod to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals by the AAP government, and asked why no action was taken after a CVC report flagged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in government schools, apart from other issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP has denied all charges and called them a ploy to destabilise the Delhi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON