Arvind Kejriwal says ‘India's first virtual school starts from today' in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement during a video briefing.
India can’t become the “number one nation in the world” until every student in the country is provided with premium education, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. He further announced that the “country’s first virtual school starts today in the national capital in a revolutionary move”.
"Today we are starting the first virtual school in Delhi. Last year, we had made an announcement about this. There are many students who can't go to schools in villages. There are still apprehensions about girl education. The motive of this school would be to reach the last student," the Delhi CM said.
The classes for the virtual school - affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education - will be for students of Class 9 to Class 12, between 13 and 18 years of age. Students from across India would be able to take admission by applying on the website - www.dmvs.ac.in.
In Class 11 and Class 12, students will be prepared for competitive exams, and will also be given skill based training. By logging in to an online platform, students would be able to access live and recorded classes, and assessments.
His announcement - during a virtual briefing - comes as the AAP government continues to face allegations of corruption in the education sector from the BJP. While the party has so far taken pride in all that it has done so far for the sector in Delhi, the BJP has stepped up its attacks, alleging discrepancies in allocation of funds.
On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal counted the achievements the city has seen. “Delhi has taken many revolutionary steps in the field of education. On one hand, the infrastructure in schools was improved, and so was the quality of delivery of education; several new aspects were also introduced in the school curriculum - like entrepreneurship classes.”
“We are also starting a new special school for children seen seeking alms at traffic lights. Among other special initiatives, skill universities are also there,” he further said.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
