‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG Vinai Saxena

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was resorting to “diversionary tactics" and “false accusations” against him in an act of desperation.

Taking to Twitter, the LG said he would not be surprised if in the forthcoming days more such “baseless, personal attacks” were made against him and his family.

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi,” Saxena wrote in the statement shared on Twitter.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-government has accused Saxena of pressurising two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman (KVIC) in 2016. The LG has dismissed the claims and called them a “figment of their (AAP leaders') imagination”.

On Wednesday, officials of the LG House said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.

