‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG Vinai Saxena
The ruling AAP of Delhi led by CM Arvind Kejriwal has accused L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena of pressurising two of subordinates to get demonitised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman (KVIC) in 2016.
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was resorting to “diversionary tactics" and “false accusations” against him in an act of desperation.
Taking to Twitter, the LG said he would not be surprised if in the forthcoming days more such “baseless, personal attacks” were made against him and his family.
“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi,” Saxena wrote in the statement shared on Twitter.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-government has accused Saxena of pressurising two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman (KVIC) in 2016. The LG has dismissed the claims and called them a “figment of their (AAP leaders') imagination”.
On Wednesday, officials of the LG House said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
-
PMC to hire 1,640 security guards
The Pune Municipal Corporation will recruit 1,650 security personnel on a contract basis. The civic body's security department has floated tenders for the same, said officials. Head of the security department of PMC, Madhav Jagtap, said, “They (security personnel) will be appointed at regional ward offices, civic hospitals and clinics, gardens, water treatment plants and various other projects of the civic body.”
-
Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing
A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday. Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. Sand mining is banned in Goa. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining.
-
WB gears for thermocol-free Durga Puja; draws mixed reactions from organisers
Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations with puja committees across the state ready to shun the usage of thermocol for decorative purposes. This development comes after the central government banned the use of thermocol for decorative purposes from July 1. Thermocol was also on the list of banned items. It is obtained by the polymerisation of styrene or phenylethene, which has properties similar to polythene.
-
Uttar Pradesh: 16 IAS officers transferred in major administrational reshuffle
In a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service officers. Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed principal secretary of health and family welfare department. Hari Om has been made the principal secretary of the social welfare department. Kalpana Awasthi has been made the principal secretary of the Governor. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde has been made principal secretary of higher education.
-
3 men murdered in identical manner over 3 days in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar
Three guards have been murdered in an identical manner over three days in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district prompting police to form 10 teams to establish whether the killings are linked and to arrest the accused. “The deaths of Kalyan Lodhi and Shambhu Saran Dubey are clearly linked as police found the mobile phone of Lodhi from the murder scene of Dubey.” On August 29, an unidentified person smashed Kalyan Lodhi head with a hammer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics