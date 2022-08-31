Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' charges against him
VK Saxena will take legal action against Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others.
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others, for “highly defamatory” and “false allegations” of corruption by them, said L-G House officials.
Saxena has refuted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders' charge of ₹1,400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a "figment of their imagination", they said, reported news agency PTI.
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah, who is the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the officials added.
AAP leaders have been demanding the resignation of Saxena, while BJP lawmakers were pressing for the sacking of ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption allegations.
The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman (KVIC) in 2016.
On Tuesday, BJP MLAs continued their overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly for the second consecutive day to demand the sacking of AAP ministers over alleged corruption charges.
The BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House for the third day amid multiple adjournments and sloganeering by the leaders of both the ruling AAP and BJP.
On Monday, MLAs of both the AAP and the BJP had staged an overnight protest at the assembly premises amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption.
(With inputs from PTI)
