L-G hasn't rejected Kejriwal's ration scheme, asked to follow law: Sources

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has not rejected chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery scheme but has only advised for the constitutional scheme of things to be followed in letter and spirit, sources in the know of the matter said. The aim is to ensure smooth decisions and seamless benefits to people at large, sources said, after the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Centre of stalling its Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana Scheme.

Officials explained that since the scheme seeks to change the method of distribution of ration supplies — from fair price shops to private vendors who will deliver at doorstep, it will require prior approval of the Centre as per Section 12 (2) (h) of the National Food Security Act 2013. The file has now been returned to the chief minister for reconsideration.

"It was brought to the notice that a Writ Petition WP (C) 2037/2021 in the said matter has been filed by the "Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh" in the High Court of Delhi challenging the proposed arrangement of doorstep delivery of ration by GNCTD wherein the Union of India is also a party. The said petition is scheduled to be heard on August 20, 2021," sources said.

"It is underlined that the Hon'ble Lt Governor has not rejected the proposal as is being portrayed. He has advised for the constitutional scheme of things to be followed in letter and spirit with the sole aim of ensuring smooth decisions and seamless benefits to people at large," sources added.

Under the scheme, every ration beneficiary of Delhi would have received 4 kg wheat flour (atta), 1 kg rice and sugar per person at the convenience of their homes, Kejriwal's office said adding that this could have stopped ration mafia and beneficiaries would have got the supplies at home without going to the fair price shops. The scheme is also in tune with Centre's One Nation One Card scheme, it said.