'L-G offered full cooperation': Congress on Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Senior Congress KC Venugopal on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha has offered all sorts of cooperation for the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Union territory. Venugopal said that National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami will join the yatra after it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is national padyatra. We will hoist the national flag in Kashmir. We had a meeting with J&K L-G and he offered all sorts of cooperation. National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami will join the yatra,” the Rajya Sabha member said, as quoted by ANI.

When asked about the BJP's demand to stop the yatra due to the threat of Covid-19 following an unprecedented surge in China, Venugopal said that the Congress party is concerned about the virus situation but “this entire drama is created to stop the yatra.”

“Flights are coming from China but there's no national-level protocol that has been suggested by WHO. PM Modi is attending public meetings but there's no letter,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the Congress general secretary in-charge (Organisation) met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss about the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. KB Byju, security advisor to Rahul Gandhi, and AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil accompanied him. The meeting lasted for over half an hour.

Earlier, the AICC leaders were received at the airport by JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Jt Secretary AICC Manoj Yadav, Working President Raman Bhalla, Former minister Yogesh Sawhney, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan, Ravinder Sharma, Th Balbir Singh, Th Hari Singh Chib, Shah Nawaj Chaudhary, PYC President Udey Chib, IYC Spokesperson Iftikhar Ahmed, IYC Secretary Ch Aiyaz, Bilal Rasheed, Sonu Dogra, Arti Gupta and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON