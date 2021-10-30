Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Library visit, interaction with inmates: How Aryan Khan spent 22 days in jail
Library visit, interaction with inmates: How Aryan Khan spent 22 days in jail

The first few days of Aryan Khan's judicial custody was spent in the quarantine cell of the prison, which is a must for all prisoners. Then he was moved to the main prison and was given prisoner number 956. He was lodged at barrack number 1.
Aryan Khan spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. (ANI )
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 10:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on the morning of October 30, after spending 22 days in the jail, in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested on October 3, but from October 3 to October 7, he was in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to earlier reports, Aryan Khan spent his days like other prisoners following the prison routine. As his bail plea was rejected by the Special NDPS court before his lawyers moved to the Bombay high court, he was feeling anxious and was advised by the prison officials to read some books from the jail's library. Reports said, Aryan then read a book written on Lord Ram. Prior to that, he read a book called 'The Lion's Gate'.

Aryan had also interacted with other inmates in the prison. Reports said he promised financial and legal help to some inmates.

During his stay in the jail, he was allowed a video call to his parents once. After the jail authorities allowed the physical visit of the family members of the inmates, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet him on October 21.

Aryan Khan will have to stay put in Mumbai for the time being as he would need prior permission to leave the city. Under his bail conditions, he is not allowed to meet any of the co-accused in the case. Reports said Aryan's parents have planned to ground him for a few days.

