Lift operator found dead in Saket court complex

The body of a 31-year-old man was found on the seventh floor of the Saket court complex on Saturday morning, with police saying that they do not suspect any foul play in the death as they await the post-mortem report.

Courts in Delhi have been on high alert since the shocking murder of gangster Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini court complex nearly two months ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “A sweeper had spotted the body, lying on the seventh floor of the fire exit staircase of the building, while cleaning. The deceased was identified as Yogesh Kumar (31), a resident of Dakshinpuri...”

DCP Jaiker said that Kumar was a drinking problem and had not reported for duty in the last three-four days: “Crime and forensic teams have inspected the crime spot. No foul play is suspected as no external injury was found on the body.”

