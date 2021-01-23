Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi

Very light to light rain is likely over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, while Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand are likely to witness widespread snowfall on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A Western Disturbance is lying over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation is present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab, said the IMD forecast. Under its influence, fairly widespread rain or snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and in Himachal Pradesh; isolated rain/snow is expected over Uttarakhand on Saturday, it added.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 48 hours—between 23rd and 24th January-- and fall by 3-5 degree C during the subsequent three days—between 25th and 27th January-- over most parts of north west and central India, as per the IMD bulletin.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days. Dense fog is likely over Punjab and Haryana during January 24 to 27, the forecast said.