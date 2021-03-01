Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4

Consecutive Western Disturbances affecting the Western Himalayas are likely to cause rain and snow till March 4 in the region.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood, light rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 2. Under its influence, light to scattered rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4.

Also Read | Delhi: February this year second warmest since 1901, says IMD

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees C (°C) at Safdarjung and 15.3 degrees C (°C) at Palam at 5.30am. Both are around 4 degrees above normal.

The national Capital also recorded the mean maximum temperature of 27.9(°C) in February, the second highest recorded for the month in the last 120 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7(°C) in 2006, the IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, no significant change in temperatures is expected over northwest India during the next 24 hours and over east, west and central India during the next 48 hours. There is likely to be a fall of 2-4 °C in the subsequent three days. (With agency inputs)