Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4

No significant change in temperatures is expected over northwest India during the next 24 hours and over east, west and central India during the next 48 hours
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smrit Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:15 AM IST

Consecutive Western Disturbances affecting the Western Himalayas are likely to cause rain and snow till March 4 in the region.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood, light rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 2. Under its influence, light to scattered rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees C (°C) at Safdarjung and 15.3 degrees C (°C) at Palam at 5.30am. Both are around 4 degrees above normal.

The national Capital also recorded the mean maximum temperature of 27.9(°C) in February, the second highest recorded for the month in the last 120 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7(°C) in 2006, the IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, no significant change in temperatures is expected over northwest India during the next 24 hours and over east, west and central India during the next 48 hours. There is likely to be a fall of 2-4 °C in the subsequent three days. (With agency inputs)

New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
india news

UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Apart from the government hospitals, approximately 1,544 private hospitals in the state will also facilitate inoculation from March 4, with some of them beginning today itself. The approximate population of 50-plus people in the state is 35 million
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.(REUTERS)
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Traffic diverted at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the chosen Covid vaccine centre
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
india news

Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said his ministry has decided to form a gaming centre to teach courses related to VFX, gaming and animation
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
india news

India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:13 AM IST
While the Covid-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, private hospitals have been allowed to charge no more than 250 per person per dose.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
india news

PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
india news

Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • The security review at the Srinagar airport comes more than a week after terror attacks in Srinagar.
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
india news

PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi urges use of Indian goods

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Continuing with his Atmanirbhar Bharat pitch, Modi spoke about applying science in day-to-day life, raised the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’ and mentioned several examples of how people are applying scientific principles to create better products.
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
india news

Live: India records 15,510 new cases of Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated at AIIMS on Monday as the country kicks off the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Prime Minister tweeted this news and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
india news

Assamese gamosa, nurses from Kerala and Puducherry as PM Modi gets vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
india news

India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Beginning its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation council in January, India had said it comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy in the world.
The rising demand for the war room also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
The rising demand for the war room also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
india news

After two years, activity heats up at Cong war room

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The property with two conference rooms, a few cabins, a canteen and a separate unit for the Congress social media unit is in so much demand that senior party leaders who need to hold meetings for respective states or issues have to book in advance.
