Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry until Sunday

Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry until Sunday

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:09 PM IST

IMD said squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) was also likely in the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin, and along and off Tamil Nadu until Saturday

An associated cyclonic circulation extended until mid tropospheric levels. (HT PHOTO)
HT Correspondent

Fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning was likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until Sunday as a cyclonic circulation was over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean while a low-pressure area was formed in the region on Wednesday.

An associated cyclonic circulation extended until mid-tropospheric levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is likely to become more marked over the next two days. “It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts... Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between November 9 and November 13,” IMD said.

The IMD said rain was also likely in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. It added squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) was also likely in the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin, and along and off Tamil Nadu until Saturday. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the same period.”

