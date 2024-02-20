Light to moderate rainfall likely in north Indian plains today and tomorrow

Light to moderate rainfall was likely in the northern plains on Tuesday and Wednesday with two western disturbances (WD) impacting the Western Himalayan region. One of the WDs was lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower levels. The WDs were likely to merge on Tuesday. Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday. (ANI)

An induced cyclonic circulation was lying over central Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. High moisture was also coming from the Arabian Sea over northwest India.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning was very likely in the Western Himalayan region until Tuesday.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall was very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh. Isolated light/moderate rainfall was expected in north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday.

A generally cloudy sky with very light rain/thundershowers was likely at a few places in Delhi on Tuesday. A partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle was expected on Wednesday.

“We are expecting rain in Delhi on Tuesday. A western disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan region from February 17 and its induced cyclonic circulation will be over north India. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are expected to bring moisture and a combination of these weather systems will bring rain to Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh in the plains and snowfall in the hills,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather said last week.

Widespread rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the hills in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been being recorded since Monday.