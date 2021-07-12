Lightning strikes in north India: All you need to know about phenomenon

More than 60 people have been killed due to lightning strikes in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for family members of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. Compensation has also been announced by the respective state governments.

What is lightning?

National Geographic describes lightning as an “electrical discharge caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground.” This “imbalance” is created between storm clouds and objects on the ground; the lower reaches of the storm clouds are “negatively” charged while objects on the ground are “positively” charged. This imbalance leads to the passage of current between the two opposite charges, which is called lightning.

Why is lightning strike dangerous?

The same National Geographic report states that around 2000 people lose their lives due to the phenomenon every year. Death due to a lightning strike takes place when the lowest lightning bolt comes within 150 feet (46 metres) of a positively charged object on the ground. This contact leads to a surge of positive electricity, called a “streamer,” which can impact a building, a tree, and even a person.

Those who survive lightning strikes might suffer from various lasting symptoms. These include memory loss, weakness, dizziness, numbness etc. These can also cause cardiac arrest and severe burns.

Dos and don’ts during a lightning strike

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has listed various dos and don’ts to be followed during a lightning strike. Here are some basic dos and don’ts to be followed:

(1.) If the weather forecast is for thunderstorms, postpone or delay your activity

(2.) Go inside a safe shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include concrete homes, concrete buildings, or hard top vehicles with their windows rolled up.

(3.) Follow the 30/30 “Lightning Safety Rule.” This rule states that one should rush indoors if after seeing lightning, they cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder. Additionally, it states that one should listen to a flash of thunder, and go outdoors if no other flash is heard for 30 minutes.

(4.) Avoid elevated areas like hills, cliffs, mountain ridges and peaks. One should also immediately get out of and away from a water body.

(5.) Do not lie flat on the ground, instead get into a position of “lightning crotch.” In this position, one should squat, wrap their arms around legs, keep feet together, head lowered, ears covered and eyes closed.

(6.) If the hair on the back of one’s neck stands up, this could be an indication that a lightning strike is “imminent.” Keep away from lines and objects that conduct electricity, and immediately unplug all electrical appliances.

(7.) Taking shelter under trees is strictly prohibited as these are conductors of electricity. If trapped in a group, avoid standing close to each other to reduce the number of injuries.

(8.) Continue listening to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions.