'Like a VIP': On Amritpal Singh, Vivek Agnihotri says Gurdwara accomplice

Film director Vivek Agnihotri said the gurdwara where Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was seen addressing before his arrest on Sunday should be held accomplice for giving shelter and platform to an alleged terrorist. "It wasn't an arrest. Amritpal Singh surrendered like a VIP after giving a sermon in a Gurudwara. If the law and fair justice system prevail, the management of Gurudwara must be made accomplice in giving shelter/platform to an alleged terrorist," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. Read | Could have gone to other countries: Amritpal Singh's last message before arrest

Vivek Agnihotri said the 'arrest' of Amritpal Singh did not look like an arrest but 'surrender like a VIP' after sermonising.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | 'Amritpal Singh didn't surrender, arrested after…': Punjab Police on 'operation Moga'

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh was taken in custody on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga ending the month-long hunt for the Waris Punjab De chief. Police said he was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village based on intelligence inputs. The village was surrounded by Punjab police from all sides. As he was inside the shrine, the police did not enter to maintain sanctity, police said. "He knew he had no other option as he was surrounded from all sides. He was arrested at around 6.45am," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | On Amritpal's arrest, ex-jathedar's claim: ‘was not forced, police would not…’

Arrest versus surrender

After he was taken in the custody, the clash of narratives on whether Amritpal Singh was arrested or surrendered started. While police asserted that he was arrested after cops surrounded the entire village, Sikh leader Jasbir Singh Rode said Amritpal reached Rode village last night and the police were informed that Amritpal will surrender. He also said that police would not have allowed Amritpal to address at the gurdwara if they knew he was there. Police on the other hand said they did not want to disrupt the peace of the place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON