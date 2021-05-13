Link PAN card and Aadhaar via income tax portal or SMS: A step-by-step guide

Linking your Aadhaar card with the PAN card is necessary at this point, and if you still have not done it, you should consider doing so. According to the latest updates, the last date to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended to June 30, and it is not yet clear if this deadline will be extended any further. If one still has not linked their Aadhaar with PAN by this deadline, penal action might follow.

There are five simple steps with which one can easily link their Aadhaar card with the permanent account number (PAN). Fret not, it's not a complex procedure. Here's the complete guide on linking PAN with Aadhaar:

How to link the Aadhaar card with PAN?

There are currently two ways to link Aadhaar with PAN: via the official portal of the income tax department and alternatively, using the SMS service to link the two identifiers. We will cover both processes in this step-by-step guide:

1. Linking PAN and Aadhaar using the income tax portal:

To link the Aadhaar card with the PAN number using the official portal of the income tax department, follow these five simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing portal of the income tax department: http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a series of 'Quick Links' to the left. Find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ section and click on it. It should be the second option from the top.

Step 3: On the next page, you will be given a form to fill. Carefully put in the PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per the Aadhaar card. Check the 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card', if suitable. Don't forget to check in the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI' box before proceeding.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code as provided in the image. Visually challenged persons can also request a one-time password (OTP) if the image captcha seems too complicated.

Step 5: Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option. The income tax department will validate your details, thereafter your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be completed.

2. Linking PAN and Aadhaar using the SMS service:

To link the Aadhaar card with the PAN number using the SMS service, follow these five simple steps:

Step 1: Open the desired messaging platform on your mobile phone. You will need to send in an SMS to the income tax department to remotely link your PAN with Aadhaar.

Step 2: Type in the following on the SMS platform:

UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number>

Step 3: Note that to successfully link your Aadhaar with PAN, the aforementioned format should be followed carefully, including the spaces as provided above. You must have your Aadhaar and PAN numbers ready to input them in the process.

Step 4: Send the SMS to either 567678 or 56161. Either of the numbers shall do fine. Please note that the SMS must be sent only once from your registered mobile number.

Step 5: The income tax department will validate your details, thereafter your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be completed.

A few details to note while linking PAN with Aadhaar:

1. The name, date of birth, and gender as per the PAN card will be validated against your the same in your Aadhaar details during the verification process.

2. Ensure that the Aadhaar number and the spelling of your name are exactly as those printed on your Aadhaar card. The same details will already be mentioned on the PAN card as well.

3. Proceed with linking the PAN card with Aadhaar only if the details match. If there is a mismatch in either of the details, the same needs to be corrected in the documents.