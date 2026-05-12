Liquor ban question engulfs J&K politics as CM Omar Abdullah cites free will, revenue

A political war of words has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the issue of liquor sales in the union territory, with chief minister Omar Abdullah and most of his National Conference defending the sale, while the opposition and one of his own party MPs oppose it.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah triggered a controversy around alcohol that has been spiralling(PTI)

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The row erupted over the CM's response to a reporter's question on Sunday on the 2026 liquor policy in the context of the UT government's 100-day anti-drug campaign. Omar Abdullah said that people consume alcohol of their own will, and the government was not forcing anyone to visit liquor shops.

That is where the current row began, although discourse around addiction and liquor consumption in Jammu and Kashmir has been going on for quite a while.

“These shops are for those people whose religion allows them to have alcohol. No government so far has banned these shops in J&K,” Omar said.

His statement drew criticism from the PDP as well as his own party MP from Srinagar.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti accused the government of taking U-turns on every issue and sought a ban on alcohol in the UT.

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir has never legally imposed a complete ban on the sale or consumption of alcohol, with successive governments having opted for regulation rather than a total ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir has never legally imposed a complete ban on the sale or consumption of alcohol, with successive governments having opted for regulation rather than a total ban. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “His statement on alcohol is completely illogical. He said ‘we are not telling anybody to consume alcohol’. Please tell me, won’t the drug peddlers use your logic when ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan’ is going on in J&K?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His statement on alcohol is completely illogical. He said ‘we are not telling anybody to consume alcohol’. Please tell me, won’t the drug peddlers use your logic when ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan’ is going on in J&K?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mufti said that no religion promotes any narcotics or alcohol, whether Islam, Sikhism or Hinduism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mufti said that no religion promotes any narcotics or alcohol, whether Islam, Sikhism or Hinduism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In dry states like Gujarat and Bihar, where the majority is Hindus, if governments there can ban alcohol, why won’t you ban it here? It is unfortunate that you don’t respect the culture and sensibility of the majority Muslims in J&K even though you are the CM of a Muslim-majority region,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In dry states like Gujarat and Bihar, where the majority is Hindus, if governments there can ban alcohol, why won’t you ban it here? It is unfortunate that you don’t respect the culture and sensibility of the majority Muslims in J&K even though you are the CM of a Muslim-majority region,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is also the Srinagar member of Parliament and a strong critic of the CM, said that he wants the shops closed.

“Among the lakhs of people, some youth get involved in alcohol consumption by looking at others. We want that route to be closed as well. There should be no shop whether anybody wishes to have alcohol or not,” he said at a public function.

The wider conversation about drug addiction has been ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially around youth who study in Punjab, Chandigarh and other nearby states. It was also noted by the UT's lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, who launched a 100-day drug-free campaign on April 11.

The campaign has been praised by PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar Abdullah defends statement, then admits ‘mistake’

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Defending his remark, Omar Abdullah said that no government has banned alcohol shops in the region to date. He said that his government was not promoting alcohol but only allowing it for those whose ideology doesn’t stop them from its consumption.

“The opposition is using my statement to hide their own mistakes. If what I said was wrong, then what did they do in their own government? Because what I said in Ganderbal, the same thing was said on record by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s then finance minister in the assembly,” he said.

Omar said that his government had taken a few steps to curb alcohol consumption.

“One, we did not open any new shops, and secondly, we tried not to allow any shop at any such place where our youth take the wrong path,” he said.

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The CM's father, Farooq Abdullah, himself a former CM, echoed his views.

“I do not consume alcohol. Those who drink alcohol will continue to drink. If it is not available here, they will bring it from outside. What can be done about that? And ask those who are raising this issue. After Morarji Desai became Prime Minister, he was strongly against alcohol. He told my father (Sheikh Abdullah) to impose prohibition. My father said that he had no objection, but if the government compensated for the revenue earned from alcohol, then prohibition could be implemented. Nothing happened after that," Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

As the statement evoked criticism, given Abdullah's own stand on the opening of liquor shops before elections, the chief minister on Tuesday admitted that his remarks on Sunday were a "mistake".

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"It's my mistake - I keep talking to you (media) on a roadside. You ask a question which requires a detailed answer, but due to paucity of time, I answer in such a way which is being twisted by our opponents," said Abdullah.

"The liquor shops are meant for those whose religion allows the consumption of alcohol. In J&K, no government has banned liquor shops. Let those people consume liquor whose religion allows them to do so. Our religion forbids alcohol, and we don't want anyone to take liquor," Abdullah added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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