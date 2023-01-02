Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:08 PM IST

A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, further the administration officials informed the army about the incident

A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot (Bureau Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A live bombshell was found near Kansal and Nayagaon T-point in Chandigarh on Monday evening, officials said, adding the area, where the bombshell was found was not more than 2 km from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

Police said as soon as they received the information regarding the bomb, they reached the spot immediately and cordoned off the area.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot. The administration also informed the army about the incident.

“We have secured the live shell and the area has been cordoned off,” said Sanjeev Kohli, nodal officer, disaster management, Chandigarh.

Police teams from both Mohali and Chandigarh reached the spot after getting information. A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter.

It may be mentioned that earlier too bombshells were found in the area close to the chief minister’s residence.

