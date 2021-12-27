Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 27, 2021 07:13 AM IST
60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab
60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab
Dec 27, 2021 06:21 AM IST
PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 crore in Himachal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than ₹11,000 crore. Included among these is the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades.
Built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, the Renukaji Dam will optimally utilise the hydropower potential of the Himalayan region to bring benefits to as far away as national capital Delhi, which will be able to receive a water supply of around 500 million cubic meters per year.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The vaccination drive for those between 15-18 years of age will start from January 3, 2022, which was announced by PM Modi on December 25 amid rising Covid-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
According to news agency PTI, Vivek Joshi, who is Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, will head the five-member committee while Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal will be the member secretary of the panel.
People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose from January 10 if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, along with health and front line workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.
Two weeks back when 17 MPs from the state wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urging him not to give clearance to the high-speed project ‘K Rail,’ Tharoor abstained from it saying he needed more time to study the project. But he made it clear that not signing the letter does not mean that he supported the project.
Hyderabad
Four days after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui announced that he would be performing a show titled “Dhandho” in Hyderabad on January 9, the Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has declared that it would not allow the show to take place at any cost
In a recent communication to the Andhra Pradesh government, joint secretary of Union Jal Shakti ministry Sanjay Awasthi said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, all the major and medium irrigation projects built on Krishna and Godavari rivers during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh regime would be brought under the purview of the river management boards.