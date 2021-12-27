Live Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth ₹ 11,000 cr in Himachal today Breaking news updates December 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON coronavirus breaking news Topics

india news LIVE: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth ₹ 11,000 cr in Himachal today Breaking news updates December 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By