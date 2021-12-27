Home / India News / Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal today
Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal today

  Breaking news updates December 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 07:13 AM IST
hindustan times.com
  • Dec 27, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab

    People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10 next year if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. PM Modi called the third shot a precaution dose. 

  • Dec 27, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 crore in Himachal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than 11,000 crore. Included among these is the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades.

coronavirus breaking news
india news

60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab

People aged 60 and above will have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner that can be scanned and uploaded on the CoWIN portal or produced at a vaccination centre.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

india news

PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 crore in Himachal today

Built at a cost of 7,000 crore, the Renukaji Dam will optimally utilise the hydropower potential of the Himalayan region to bring benefits to as far away as national capital Delhi, which will be able to receive a water supply of around 500 million cubic meters per year.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘Great New Year’s gift’: Covid task force chief on decision to vaccinate kids

The vaccination drive for those between 15-18 years of age will start from January 3, 2022, which was announced by PM Modi on December 25 amid rising Covid-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Greenpiece: Need mask standards to protect the people

Standardizing masks is key to public and environmental health, to saving lives. It is also key to using the appropriate resources in the most impactful manner.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 04:04 AM IST
Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
india news

BJP plans to appoint coordinators as part of its village outreach drive

The development comes ahead of crucial assembly elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and manipur.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:51 AM IST
Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Tikait: SKM won’t fight any polls, no link to those joining the fray

On the farmers’ group forming a political front in Punjab, Tikait said, “We are holding a meeting on January 15 and we will talk about this then.”
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
india news

Govt panel to review Afspa amid Nagaland killings row

According to news agency PTI, Vivek Joshi, who is Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, will head the five-member committee while Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal will be the member secretary of the panel.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
india news

With 77 new cases, India’s Omicron tally crosses 500

Maharashtra has reported 141 cases — the most in the country — followed by 79 cases in Delhi.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:26 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

60+ likely to need co-morbidity certificate for third shot: Officials

People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose from January 10 if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, along with health and front line workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:23 AM IST
Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala high-speed rail: CPI expresses concern, PCC warns Tharoor to mend his ways

Two weeks back when 17 MPs from the state wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urging him not to give clearance to the high-speed project ‘K Rail,’ Tharoor abstained from it saying he needed more time to study the project. But he made it clear that not signing the letter does not mean that he supported the project.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Ramesh Babu
india news

BJP asks Telangana cops not to give permission to Munawar Faruqui show, vows to prevent his entry into Hyderabad

Hyderabad Four days after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui announced that he would be performing a show titled “Dhandho” in Hyderabad on January 9, the Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has declared that it would not allow the show to take place at any cost
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Row over K Rail intensifies as CPI expresses concern

The 63,490-crore K-rail project aims at developing a high-speed rail network, connecting north Kerala’s Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in the south.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Ranthambore tigress gives birth to a cub, big cats tally stands at 78: Officials

December 26, 2021 Jaipur A tigress has given birth to a cub in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, taking the big cat population to 78, forest officials said on Sunday
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Sachin Saini
india news

River boards to manage all projects: Govt rejects Andhra, T’gana pleas

In a recent communication to the Andhra Pradesh government, joint secretary of Union Jal Shakti ministry Sanjay Awasthi said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, all the major and medium irrigation projects built on Krishna and Godavari rivers during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh regime would be brought under the purview of the river management boards.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
