LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India

India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The active coronavirus caseload of the country has reached over 1.70 lakh with states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka contributing 85.95 per cent to the caseload.

While some states are registering a surge in Covid-19 infections, 24 states and union territories did not report any new fatality due to the disease.

The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3. President Ram Nath Kovind, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife and the likes of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev were also administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.





Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker. The fatalities from the disease crossed 70,000 mark in Spain on Wednesday with Brazil also reporting a record number of deaths for the second consecutive day. The German authorities have also agreed to ease the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 8 in places with low incidences of the disease. New York too will be easing restrictions from March 22 by increasing the outdoor limit on residential gatherings, social events and dismissing quarantine rules for domestic travellers.