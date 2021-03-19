LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India on Thursday registered the highest spike in daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in more than 100 days as it reported more than 35,000 cases in 24 hours. The rise of 17,958 cases from Wednesday took the active cases tally to over 2.52 lakh or 2.20 per cent of the total positive cases, the Union health ministry's data showed.

With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread. Many districts in Maharashtra are under lockdown and night curfew. Punjab has extended night curfew in nine districts and Uttar Pradesh has also issued new guidelines for stricter surveillance of people coming from states with higher caseloads.

More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, with the death toll crossing 2.6 million. US President Joe Biden has said that this week the country will achieve its goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. France has imposed a month-long lockdown in Paris due to the faltering vaccination programme and the spread of the contagious variant of the virus.



