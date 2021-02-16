LIVE: China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Several states have started administration of the second dose of coronavirus vaccines to beneficiaries who have completed 28 days from the receipt of the first dose. However, the second round is witnessing a lower than expected turnout due to the technical glitches in the Co-Win app. Many healthcare workers have complained that they did not receive any notification on their devices about the second shot.
The Covid-19 caseload of the country currently stands at 10,916,589 while the active caseload is 1,39,637. 18 states and union territories (UTs) reported zero Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, as per the health ministry data.
Globally, the disease has infected 109,134,308, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The South Korea government has also reached a deal to get more coronavirus vaccines for their 23 million people. 20 million Novavax vaccines and 3 million Pfizer shots will be supplied to the country. Australia's medical regulator has also granted provisional approval to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca is the second vaccine to get the approval in the country after Pfizer. The World Health Organization had also granted emergency use approval to two versions of Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca. These shots will be rolled out globally through WHO's vaccine equity programme COVAX.
FEB 16, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Malaysia to get first batch of Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 21
Malaysia will get its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines produced by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Feb. 21, and kick off its inoculation drive five days after that, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
FEB 16, 2021 07:52 AM IST
China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
China reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Feb 15, compared to nine a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
