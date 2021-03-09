LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The active coronavirus caseload of India has reached over 1.88 lakh with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent, as per the Union health ministry. The highest contributors to the active Covid-19 tally of the country remain the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. As per the health ministry data, these states account for more than 86 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in India.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India on its 52nd day on Monday administered 1.7 million vaccine doses, highest number of inoculations in a day, the health ministry said. From the beginning of the drive in January, around 2.26 crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till now.





Globally, the coronavirus case tally has reached over 117 million with the death toll about to cross 2.6 million mark, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said that fully vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that over one third population has been vaccinated against the virus as the deaths in the country continue to decline. The US airlines are urging the Biden administration to roll out vaccine passports to re-ignite the global aviation sector that has been drastically affected by the spread of the disease and the restrictions that comes with it.