LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
The active coronavirus caseload of India has reached over 1.88 lakh with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent, as per the Union health ministry. The highest contributors to the active Covid-19 tally of the country remain the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. As per the health ministry data, these states account for more than 86 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in India.
The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India on its 52nd day on Monday administered 1.7 million vaccine doses, highest number of inoculations in a day, the health ministry said. From the beginning of the drive in January, around 2.26 crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till now.
Globally, the coronavirus case tally has reached over 117 million with the death toll about to cross 2.6 million mark, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said that fully vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that over one third population has been vaccinated against the virus as the deaths in the country continue to decline. The US airlines are urging the Biden administration to roll out vaccine passports to re-ignite the global aviation sector that has been drastically affected by the spread of the disease and the restrictions that comes with it.
MAR 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Covid vaccines made in India reaches Belize in Central America
MAR 09, 2021 07:48 AM IST
China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on March 8, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD
Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim
LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait
- Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws.
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’, several development projects today
Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Quad, France and UAE join hands in 2 naval exercises to dominate Indo-Pacific
- French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel
- The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Govt building ‘agri stack’ to give unique ID to every Indian farmer
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon
- Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
