LIVE: Huge jump in India's daily Covid-19 infection count and toll, 72,330 fresh cases take tally to over 12.22 million,

India on Wednesday recorded 72,223 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since October 10. The country is ramping up vaccination drive, as it starts to inoculate individuals above 45 years of age from today.





France is all set to undergo a third lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday. The World Health Organization report on the origins of Covid-19 was 14 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway was criticised for a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” The report detailed four possible scenarios for the outbreak, one of which, the theory of the virus leaking from a lab in Wuhan, was criticised by WHO's director general.