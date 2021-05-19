Home / India News / Live: Karnataka government announces 1,250 crore COVID-19 relief package
New Delhi, India - May 18, 2021: A Covid-19 patient being taken into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - May 18, 2021: A Covid-19 patient being taken into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Live

Live: Karnataka government announces 1,250 crore COVID-19 relief package

  • India recorded 267,334 new cases of (Covid-19) on Wednesday, the total tally of cases in the country now stands at 25,496,330. 4,529 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll ever, were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:13 PM IST

India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday after 4,529 people succumbed to Covid-19, the highest single day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday's death toll surpassed that of US and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries in the world. Experts have predicted that even as the daily number of cases have been on the decline the death toll will go up as people who were infected during the peak of the second wave are still battling the disease.


Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the "pandemic curve" is stabilising in many states of India even as the country continues to record close to 3 lakh cases and over 4,000 deaths a day. The union government also flagged certain states where cases were high, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the two states where polls were conducted recently.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 19, 2021 12:13 PM IST

    Karnataka govt announces 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package

    Karnataka government announced a 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package on Wednesday, reports ANI. The state has been reeling under a resurgent wave of Covid-19 and had recorded 30,309 fresh cases on Tuesday.

  • MAY 19, 2021 12:06 PM IST

    Taiwan puts whole island under Covid alert

    Taiwan on Wednesday raised the alert level for the whole island as cases continue to rise, reported Reuters. Initially only capital Taipei had been put under alert.

  • MAY 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST

    Delhi high court issues notice to DCGI, others on PIL challenging Covaxin trial in children aged 2-18

    The Delhi high court issued notice to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and others on a PIL challenging Covaxin trials in children aged 2-18, reported ANI. DCHI had given the go-ahead to Bharat Biotech on May 11 and the trials were set to begin in the next 10-12 days.

  • MAY 19, 2021 10:17 AM IST

    Former chief minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19

    Former chief minister of West Bengal and CPI(M) stalwart, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is currently in home isolation, reported ANI.

