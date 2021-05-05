LIVE: US administers 247.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

India's coronavirus caseload topped 20 million as the crisis finally forced the suspension of the nation's lucrative cricket competition Indian Premier League (IPL) after several players tested positive.

As of Tuesday morning, the country's total caseload stood at 20,282,833 while the death toll has been increased to 222,408. According to research, the deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels in the coming months.

In the United States, the country is set to inoculate teens, while many experts argued that it is a serious mistake to use the world's limited supply of doses on a low-risk population while the pandemic surges in countries like India and Brazil.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

An emergency use authorization is expected in the coming days, and US President JOe Biden told White House reporters Tuesday that "if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is on course to scrap lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Singapore is cracking down in response to a flareup linked to the variant first identified in India, a setback for one of the most successful virus-containment regimes.

According to Bloomberg's tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases across the globe has increased to 153.8 million. The death toll exceeds 3.22 million