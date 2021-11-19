Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'The farmer of my country won': Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws
Live

'The farmer of my country won': Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before leaving for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before leaving for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. PM Modi will also dedicate several new initiatives of the defence ministry to the nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:47 AM

    After Centre's decision, Congress says farmers have won

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:45 AM

    Capt Amarinder Singh thanks PM for repealing ‘black laws’

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:29 AM

    Section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of farm laws, PM laments

    The prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:24 AM

    Govt to constitute a committee to work on a new framework for MSP

    “To make MSP more effective and transparent, A committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists,” PM Modi said.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:18 AM

    Centre repealing 3 farm laws, announces PM

    PM Modi announced that the government has decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, urging farmers to begin a new phase.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:14 AM

    'Purpose of farm laws was to empower small farmers’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that it was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:12 AM

    PM Modi says govt ensured farmers reap benefits of crores of rupees spent on farmers’ infrastructure

    PM Modi said that the Central government has ensured that crores are spent on farmers’ infrastructure and farmers are benefitting from the platforms set up.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:07 AM

    Govt took multi-faceted approach to help small scale farmers

    "Majority of farmers are small scale farmers. And to help them, we took on a multi-faceted approach from seed technology, crop insurance schemes," PM said.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:05 AM

    PM Modi says he has focussed on farmers' welfare

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agriculture reforms and the welfare of farmers became his top priority after becoming PM in 2014.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 08:53 AM

    PM Modi to address the nation at 9am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.