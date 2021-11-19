'The farmer of my country won': Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before leaving for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:47 AM
After Centre's decision, Congress says farmers have won
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:45 AM
Capt Amarinder Singh thanks PM for repealing ‘black laws’
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:29 AM
Section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of farm laws, PM laments
The prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:24 AM
Govt to constitute a committee to work on a new framework for MSP
“To make MSP more effective and transparent, A committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists,” PM Modi said.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:18 AM
Centre repealing 3 farm laws, announces PM
PM Modi announced that the government has decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, urging farmers to begin a new phase.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:14 AM
'Purpose of farm laws was to empower small farmers’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that it was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:12 AM
PM Modi says govt ensured farmers reap benefits of crores of rupees spent on farmers’ infrastructure
PM Modi said that the Central government has ensured that crores are spent on farmers’ infrastructure and farmers are benefitting from the platforms set up.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:07 AM
Govt took multi-faceted approach to help small scale farmers
"Majority of farmers are small scale farmers. And to help them, we took on a multi-faceted approach from seed technology, crop insurance schemes," PM said.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 09:05 AM
PM Modi says he has focussed on farmers' welfare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agriculture reforms and the welfare of farmers became his top priority after becoming PM in 2014.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 08:53 AM
PM Modi to address the nation at 9am