My dishes take inspiration from grassroots of India: Mainsh Mehrotra at HTLS

Welcome to the second day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. Today we will have guests from field of politics, lifestyle and business to share their ideas that help envisioning a new tomorrow.

The Day 2 of the summit started with a live session with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who appears to have steadied BJP's ship in the hill state. Since BJP's 2022 assembly election win in Uttarakhand, Dhami has looked to cement himself even further and appears set for a long inning in power.

In the second session, celebrity chef Manish Mehrotra will be in conversation with Jamal Shaikh, Editor, HT Brunch. Mehrotra is known for reinterpreting nostalgic Indian dishes with an openness toward global techniques and influences.

The third and final session will host Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, a multi-brand omnichannel beauty, fashion and lifestyle-focused retail business established in 2012. The Nykaa founder was listed in Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.