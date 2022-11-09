My dishes take inspiration from grassroots of India: Mainsh Mehrotra at HTLS
- Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, India's top chef Manish Mehrotra, and Nykaa founder-CEO Falguni Nayar are our guests on Day 2 of HT Leadership Summit 2022.
Welcome to the second day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. Today we will have guests from field of politics, lifestyle and business to share their ideas that help envisioning a new tomorrow.
The Day 2 of the summit started with a live session with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who appears to have steadied BJP's ship in the hill state. Since BJP's 2022 assembly election win in Uttarakhand, Dhami has looked to cement himself even further and appears set for a long inning in power.
In the second session, celebrity chef Manish Mehrotra will be in conversation with Jamal Shaikh, Editor, HT Brunch. Mehrotra is known for reinterpreting nostalgic Indian dishes with an openness toward global techniques and influences.
The third and final session will host Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, a multi-brand omnichannel beauty, fashion and lifestyle-focused retail business established in 2012. The Nykaa founder was listed in Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:21 PM
Chef Manish Mehrotra's dishes take inspiration from the grassroots of India
Chef Manish Mehrotra's Dal Moradabadi and Beetroot and Goat Cheese Salad are "two very modern dishes inspired from the grassroots of India". He added that the country has many gems which are all right to be served in a fine dining restaurant.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:18 PM
Chef Manish Mehrotra's Beetroot and Goat Cheese Salad with Potato recipe
Begin by making beetroot batons using boiled beetroots and carving tube-like shapes using a cutting pipe. Add the cooked beetroot batons, a little bit of lime juice, honey, a pinch of salt and pepper, boiled ball-shaped potatoes and Kasundi (a Bengali mustard sauce), and mix it all together in a bowl. Then, plate the beetroots and potatoes nicely and garnish with goat cheese, peanut butter, pea shoots, crispy pieces of bread, raisins, and baked Manipur black rice and pistachio Chikki.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:15 PM
Chef Manish Mehrotra's Dal Moradabadi recipe
In a normal pan, add a little bit of ghee. Once the ghee is hot, add one or two cloves, jeera and a little bit of Hing and cook. Add Moong Dal (boiled with a little bit of haldi and salt) to the mixture (having a paste-like texture). After mixing everything, add a little bit of ginger and green chillies to the pan. Cook and add coriander and butter to the dal for the final touches. While plating the dish, garnish it with Bhuknu masala, Imli ka chutney (tamarind chutney), dhaniya (coriander) and mint chutney, a dash of lemon juice, chopped onions and tomatoes, and crispy Moong Dal.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:14 PM
Chef Manish Mehrotra shares the recipe for his two special dishes
Culinary Director of Indian Accent restaurants, Chef Manish Mehrotra, takes viewers into his kitchen at Indian Accent during the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He shows how to make two dishes - Dal Moradabadi (a Moong Dal dish which everyone was against being served in a fine-dining restaurant and cost a bomb) and Beetroot and Goat Cheese Salad with Potato (inspired by the Kolkata Beetroot Chop). Popularised in the streets of Muradabad, one of the unique things about his Dal Moradabadi recipe is that it does not have onion or garlic.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:14 PM
Chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Brunch Editor Jamal Shaikh introduces the Culinary Director of Indian Accent restaurants, Manish Mehrotra, often called India's best Chef, at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. His restaurants have adorned power lists all over the world.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:11 PM
Uttarakhand chief minister at 45 – advantage or disadvantage?
Dhami said he considers himself lucky to become the youngest chief minister of the state and thanked Central leadership to put faith in him. He added that people continue to learn till end of their life.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:07 PM
‘Emphasis on Indian languages will not impact tourism sector’
Dhami said that the emphasis on Indian languages will not impact tourism sector and only make students' life easier.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:04 PM
Uttarakhand CM on bulldozer action
“The demolition activities were undertaken according to the time and situation but some people are falsely claiming that the evidence got destroyed during the action. The SIT has informed the high court that all pieces of evidence were preserved.”
“It had already been videographed. Therefore, there is no such thing as tampering with evidence.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:03 PM
Anger over Ankita Bhandari case natural, but some people unnecessarily making it political issue: Dhami
Dhami said that the anger over the murder of Ankita Bhandari was understandable as she was the daughter of Uttarakhand. But the government took immediate action against the culprits and initiated SIT probe into the case, he added.
“Some people are making it a political issue unnecessarily, it is not a political issue. Our government wants, and I want that the criminals should be given the harshest punishment so that in future, let alone committing such crimes, they won’t even think about it”.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:59 PM
On the rise of AAP and BJP’s main rival
Dhami said that Himachal Pradesh is a state of pilgrimage and religious activities and AAP is just a tourist just like them. Citing the Uttarakhand assembly election results, Dhami said it is evident that people of Uttarakhand are nationalists and didn't fall for electoral freebies.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:56 PM
On Uniform Civil Code and polarisation
Opposition has been accusing the BJP of polarising the voters by bringing up the issue of Uniform Civil Code during elections. Dhami said there’s no basis behind such allegations. He said people of Uttarakhand were in favour of the UCC and gave mandate to BJP on this issue.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:52 PM
No anger over Agnipath scheme: Dhami
Dhami denied that people are angry over the Agnipath scheme.
“This has been brought in the interest of the nation as well as the youth and there is no anger in either Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh over the scheme.”
He also said that a large number of youth participated in the recent recruitment drives.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:51 PM
Modi factor in assembly elections
Dhami acknowledged that PM Modi is a big factor in BJP’s performance in assembly elections, saying the work done by him hasn’t left any sector or demography untouched.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:49 PM
Biggest factor for BJP retaining power in Uttarakhand
When asked about the biggest factor that helped BJP retain power in Uttarakhand, Dhami said that the party’s public welfare policies and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the one of the biggest driving factors behind BJP’s performance in elections.
“Today, when we go to the remote areas of Uttarakhand, the elders treat Modi ji as their son and the youth see him as a guardian,” he said.
He also accused the previous Congress government at the Centre for neglecting smaller states because they have fewer seats in Parliament.
“The people of both the states have seen the previous Congress government very well. Those governments have always worked to destroy the identity of these (Himalayan) states. They used to think that these are smaller states, they wouldn't make much difference to the parliamentary majority.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:47 PM
On rebel BJP leaders, Dhami says ‘party has become big, everyone wants to contest’
Dhami argued that BJP has become “so big that everyone wants” to contest elections, however, the selection of candidates is done after a lot of thought. He said people associated with the BJP understand this and voters are also slowly realising this.
“In Himachal also people are understanding that BJP is the only option which will continuously take forward the development, so that people support BJP and will elect it to power.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:46 PM
On political stability in Uttarakhand under his leadership
Dhami stressed that he follows BJP’s ideology of “nation first, party second, individual last” and is moving forward on that principle to provide stability to the government.
“We have been taught that country is first, party is second, and individual is last. We have accepted this principle from the mind and soul and are moving forward with it only,” the Uttarakhand chief minister said. “We are able to work smoothly because we have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:43 PM
On learning points as a chief minister
Dhami took the reins of the BJP government in Uttarakhand at 45, becoming the youngest chief minister of the state. While he took the office at relatively turbulent times, which saw three chief ministers in four months, the BJP leader seems to have steadied the ship.
When asked about the learning points as a chief minister, Dhami said there’s always scope for learning across all fields – political, social, or administrative. He said he has been learning from seniors and experienced leaders in the party and trying to execute new things on the ground.
“It is our endeavour that Uttarakhand should be included in the list of best performing states of the country. For that, we are working in every field. Constantly monitoring, reviewing, reflecting and analysing. While doing all this, I am learning new things and trying to execute them on the ground.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:42 PM
On BJP’s prospects in Himachal Pradesh assembly election
Dhami asserted that the enthusiasm among voters to give another chance to the BJP was palpable during his public meetings in Himachal Pradesh. Citing the work done by central and the state government – both led by the BJP – Dhami said that the voters will reverse the decades-long trend of voting the ruling party out of power because they want the development work to continue in Himachal Pradesh.
"“If anyone has worked for the development of Himalayan states, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His affection for states in the Himalayas, be it Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh, is clearly visible across the region. In this election, wherever I have gone, it is palpable from the enthusiasm among the voters that they will give another opportunity to those who have worked for them. This time they will reverse the trend.”
“In the last five years, there have been several developmental works including the establishment of AIIMS, inauguration of Atal Tunnel, ensuring tap water supply and gas connection in every household. The state government has also started its schemes and both centre and state government have been doing a great job together.”
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:18 PM
Watch | HT Leadership Summit 2022 with Uttarakhand CM, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar, chef Manish Mehrotra