Live-in couples fear kin, not society: HC

Chandigarh: Live-in couples fear for their safety from relatives and not society, the Punjab and Haryana high court said on Thursday, holding that people in such relationships were entitled to equal protection under the law as they were not committing an offence.

The order by justice Sudhir Mittal was passed on a plea of a couple from Jind in Haryana. The couple had submitted that both were adults

but feared for their life and liberty as the woman’s parents were threatening physical harm to the man.

The state’s counsel contended that live-in-relationships were not legal and frowned upon by society. Thus, no protection could be granted. But the bench disagreed.

“In law, such a relationship is not prohibited nor does it amount to commission of any offence and thus, in my considered view such persons are entitled to equal protection of laws as any other citizen of the country. The law postulates that the life and liberty of every individual is precious and must be protected irrespective of individual views,” the judge said.

The order came days after two different single-judge benches refused protection to live-in couples. On May 11, justice HS Madaan described live-in-relationships as morally and socially unacceptable. The next day, justice Anil Kshetarpal said if a live-in couple was granted protection, it would disturb the social fabric of society.