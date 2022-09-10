Truss thanks Modi for condolences, on behalf of 1.3 bn Indians, on Queen's death

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday spoke to PM Narendra Modi following Queen Elizabeth II's death and thanked him for condolences on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.

A statement from 10, Downing Street, the UK PM's official residence in London, said the two leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and “paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's lifetime of service”.

Modi and Truss also spoke about the importance of the ties between the two nations and a possible in-person meeting in the near future.

“The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

In his tribute to the late Queen, Modi said the British monarch was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his "memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," the prime minister said.

India will observe state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to the Queen, who passed away on Thursday.

A statement issued by the ministry of home affairs said that on the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings. There will be no official entertainment on the day.

