As battle for LJP control rages, Chirag Paswan appoints new Bihar unit chief

In a fresh twist in the ongoing feud between the two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), sidelined leader Chirag Paswan appointed Raju Tiwari as the party's Bihar unit president. Tiwari is considered close to Paswan and will replace Prince Raj, one of the five LJP MPs who rebelled against Paswan.

Prince Raj was appointed as the LJP chief in Bihar in October 2019 in place of senior party leader and Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The crisis began late on Sunday, when the five LJP Lok Sabha members rebelled and chose Paras as their new leader. The lawmakers met Speaker Om Birla on Sunday night and again on Monday, when the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification recognising Paras as the parliamentary party chief.

On Wednesday, Paswan hit back. In his first remarks since the crisis began, Paswan accused Janata Dal (United) of breaking his party while adding that he is the "son of a lion" and will continue to fight.

The 38-year-old leader said that he had looked up to his uncle after the passing away of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. "Today I have become an orphan after my uncle left me, not when my father passed away," Chirag Paswan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paswan wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that the decision of announcing Paras as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party's constitution.

He also requested Birla to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the House.

Paswan targeted Paras for non-cooperation and said he was ready for a legal fight to establish control over the party.

Meanwhile, Paras took a dig at his nephew, saying he did not agree to contest last year's Bihar assembly polls as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and it was a reason for the party's present problems.

Paras also accused Paswan of violating the party’s constitution by holding three posts - that of national president, chairman of parliamentary board and parliamentary party chief.

LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.