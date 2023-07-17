Chirag Paswan has decided to join NDA: BJP chief Nadda ahead of July 18 meeting

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday. Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".

“Met Shri @iChiragPaswan ji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family,” Nadda said in a tweet in Hindi and posted two photographs with Paswan.

Paswan later confirmed that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will participate in the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow.

Paswan also met Union home minister Amit Shah and said the two had positive discussions on the issues related to the alliance with BJP. The meeting is significant as within the last few days there has been a war of words between Chirag and his uncle Paras over the Hajipur seat, which Ramvilas Paswan had won for a record nine times since 1977.

Paras had won from there in 2019 after Ramvilas decided not to contest, while Chirag had won from Jamui twice in 2014 and 2019.

Post his father’s death, Chirag plans to contest from Hajipur and has also been holding public rallies, but Paras has categorically said that there was no looking beyond the seat he won in 2019 in the presence of his brother Ramvilas Paswan.

Earlier in the day, Nadda said that the BJP is also gearing up for a show of strength of the party-led National Democratic Alliance with a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting of the BJP-led NDA will be held on July 18, the same day opposition parties will hold their second conclave in Bengaluru.

Here's the list of parties that may attend the NDA meeting:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

AIADMK

Shiv Sena

National People's Party

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Jannayak Janta Party

All Jharkhand Students Union

Republican Party of India

Mizo National Front

Tamil Manila Congress

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

Bodo People's Party

Pattali Makkal Katchi

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Apna Dal

Asom Gana Parishad

Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party

Nishad Party

United People's Party Liberal

All India NR Congress, Puducherry

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial)

Janasena (Pawan Kalyan)

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)

Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas)

Hindustani Awam Morcha

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party

Vikassheel Insaan Party

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

